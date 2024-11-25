KVN Productions bags Karnataka distribution rights of Upendra’s 'UI'

UI, starring Upendra, is all set to hit theatres on December 20, and the makers are finalising the distribution process, with the film set to release in multiple languages in the coming month.

Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions—the producer of projects like KD, Toxic (starring Yash), and Vijay’s Thalapathy 69—will be handling the distribution of UI in Karnataka. The distributor who has collaborated with the UI team is working on releasing the film in as many theatres as possible, and the work is in progress.

In addition to KVN’s involvement in Karnataka, Geetha Films will distribute UI in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while AP International has acquired the rights for the Kerala release. Dr Roy CJ will present the film in Malayalam.

UI is particularly exciting as it marks the return of Real Star Upendra to direction after a long hiatus following Uppi (2015). Upendra is not only the director of the film but also stars in the lead role. The film is produced by G Manohar Naidu of Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers, with a musical score by Ajaneesh Loknath.

With Upendra, UI—which reportedly uses cutting-edge technology in its production—has created significant curiosity. The film stars Reeshma Nanaiah as the female lead, with Ravi Shankar and Sadhu Kokila in supporting roles, adding to the anticipation for this major release.