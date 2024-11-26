Atul Kulkarni on board for Yuva Rajkumar-starrer 'Ekka'

Yuva Rajkumar, after his debut, Yuva, is all set to begin work on his sophomore film, Ekka. Directed by Rohit Padaki, the film is backed by major production houses—PRK Productions (Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar), Jayanna Films (Jayanna and Bhogendra), and KRG Studios (Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj). The official launch is scheduled for November 28, marking the start of shooting for this mass commercial entertainer.

Ekka is billed as an intense journey into the heart of Bengaluru’s dark and gritty underworld. The film, described as a tale of a man entangled in a dangerous world, has already garnered attention with the recently revealed poster.

In a major casting move, the makers have roped in versatile multilingual actor Atul Kulkarni, known for his work across South Indian languages and in Marathi, Hindi, and English. Atul, who made his debut in Kannada cinema with BhoomiGeetha and was last seen in Manasmita (2022), Atul Kulkarni will be seen in a prominent role in Ekka; however, the specifics of his character remain under wraps.

The screenplay for Ekka is written by director Rohit Padaki and Vikram Hathwar. Charan Raj, known for his soul-stirring music in various films, has collaborated as the music director, while Satya Hegde takes charge of cinematography and editing by Deepu S Kumar. The makers are targeting mid-2025 as the release date.