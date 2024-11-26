Girija, the latest in demand for cop role, to don khaki in Kumbha 'Kumbha Sambhava'

Priya, who won the hearts of Kannada audiences with her portrayal of Girija in Vijay Kumar’s Bheema, has become a popular choice to play a police officer. After her role as a cop in her upcoming film Custody, currently being shot, Priya dons the khaki uniform once again in Kumbha Sambhava, marking her third appearance in a police role. Directed by T.N. Nagesh, Kumbha Sambhava tackles important social issues, with shooting already underway following the film’s official launch.

Director Nagesh shared that the story of Kumbha Sambhava is inspired by real events that took place in Mandya in 2023, addressing the grave issue of female foeticide. He also mentioned that Krish Joshi assisted with the story and wrote the film’s dialogues. Priya will share the screen with actors like Arjun Dev, Madhu Sri, Shobhita, Kamal, and others. The movie is being produced under the banner of Milky Moon Movies.

Priya, the lead actress, commented, “The story of Kumbha Sambhava is very relatable. I play a police officer named Janaki. The director has created a narrative based on issues we encounter in everyday life. This is a story that will deeply connect with women. While many films have addressed female foeticide, this one provides a fresh perspective and offers a solution to the problem.”

Music for the film is being composed by MN Kripakar, with Kaurav Venkatesh handling the action direction, Siddaraju as the cinematographer, and Akash as the editor.