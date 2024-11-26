Making a movie is not just about spending money, it’s about passion: Sriimurali

Suraag Sagar, who is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Nidra Devi Next Door, has completed the shoot, and the Bagheera hero Sriimurali recently launched the teaser.

At the teaser launch event, Sriimurali praised the efforts of the team and expressed excitement for the upcoming film. “Making a movie is not just about spending money; it’s about passion. I’m excited to see what’s in store for Nidra Devi Next Door, and I’m confident it will connect with the audience. Every effort from this team reflects dedication, and I wish them all the success,” said the Bagheera actor.

Actor Praveer Shetty shared that his journey with director Suraag had been a rewarding two-year process, during which producer Jayaram Devasamudra showed great enthusiasm for the project. He appreciated the cinematography and music in the film and also highlighted the learning experience with co-star Rishika Nayak. Director Suraag spoke about the shared vision between him and Praveer for the film, noting their seamless collaboration that brought the story to life. The team is hopeful that the film will resonate well with audiences.

Though the teaser of Nidra Devi Next Door does not reveal the full story, it hints at a charming love story revolving around a person struggling with insomnia. Praveer Shetty and Rishika Nayak star as the lead pair, with Shine Shetty, Shruti Hariharan, veteran actor KS Sridhar, and Sudharani in important roles. Other cast members include Srivatsa, Anoop, Aishwarya Gowda, Master Sujay Ram, Karthik Pattar, and Anurag Patil.

The film was produced by Jayaram Devasamudra under the banner of Suram Movies in collaboration with Raju Bonagaani’s Rhodium Entertainment. The film has music by Nakul Abhyankar and cinematography by Ajay Kulkarni.