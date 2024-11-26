'Out of Syllabus' prepares for release with unique ticketing strategy

An official release announcement of Out of Syllabus is yet to be made, but the makers of Pradeep Doddaiah's directorial venture will be released on December 27, and tickets are being sold to that effect already.

"This is an innovative approach we have taken with our online ticketing platform, where users can select the 'Out of Syllabus' page and purchase vouchers for 100 rupees, plus they will get an additional 100 rupees. These vouchers will be stored and can later be redeemed when making an advance booking closer to the release date. This initiative is aimed at convincing exhibitors to allocate more screens for the film," explains director Pradeep Doddaiah, who has written the story and also plays the lead role.

Produced under the AD6 Entertainment banner by K Vijayakala Sudhakar, Out of Syllabus explores the unpredictable journey of love, relationships, and self-discovery. Written and directed by Pradeep, the film draws inspiration from the common experience of students struggling with question papers that are "out of the syllabus."

The movie delves into universal themes of life lessons that go beyond the prescribed curriculum, and the title Out of Syllabus aptly captures this essence. The film will be released in multiple languages, including a dubbed version, to cater to a wider audience.

Pradeep, who is an orator and stand-up comedian, is hopeful of bringing his fan base to the big screen, especially in academic and youth circles. "We aim to drive at least 50,000 ticket sales before the movie's official release. This approach to ticket sales is just one of the strategies we have in place."

The film has already achieved a major milestone—over 10,000 students have participated in its production, making it one of the largest student-driven projects. Out of Syllabus stars Hrithika Srinivas as the female lead, alongside Ramakrishna and Chithkala Biradar in pivotal roles.