'Dasarahalli' eyes January 2025 release

Dharma Keerthiraj, fresh out of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 after a gripping 55-day stint on the reality show, is now gearing up for the release of Dasarahalli. Directed by choreographer MR Srinivas (also known as Kapil), the upcoming film highlights the devastating impact of alcohol addiction, particularly in rural areas where families are torn apart by the destructive cycle.

Dasarahalli carries a poignant message: breaking free from addiction can restore beauty to life. With alcoholism rampant among youngsters today, the film urges a shift in mindset to inspire meaningful change.

Along with Dharma Keerthiraj, the cast also includes Neha, Umesh Raj, Thriller Manju, Kaurava Venkatesh, Jaguar Sannappa, MS Umesh, Honnavalli Krishna, Biradar, Bangalore Nagesh, Shivakumar Aradhya, Mimicry Gopi, Maja Talkies Pawan, Padma Vasanthi, Rekha Das, Sitara, Kavan, Mysore Manjula, Prema Gowda, Victory Vasu, Killer Venkatesh, Arasikere Raju, and over 150 seasoned actors. The film was shot across the scenic locales of Shivamogga and the outskirts of Bangalore.

On the technical team, Dasarahalli has music composed by MS Thyagaraja, with cinematography by C Narayan and Balu. Produced by Nadi P Umesh under the Vaishnavi Vasundhare Creations banner, the film has passed the censorship formalities and has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, and is slated to release in theatres in January.