Promod Shetty’s 'Jalandhar' gets a release date

Promod Shetty, who won the audience's hearts with his role in Laughing Buddha, is now looking forward to the release of his next, Jalandhar, which will hit the theatres on November 29. The official announcement came from the team ahead of the film’s release.

Vishnu V Prasanna wrote and directed the film's story, which revolves around a water-related theme. Loki (Lokesh) has contributed to the storyline, while Shyam Sundar has written the dialogues.

Rushika Raj, popularly known as Tagaru Saroja, plays a key role in the film, alongside Arohita Gowda, Bala Rajawadi, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Naveen Sagar, Pratap Nenapu, Aadi Keshavareddy, Bhishma Ramayya, Vijayraj, Prasad, Vishal Patil, and Ambu, among others in important roles.

Produced by Madan S under the Step Up Pictures banner, Jalandhar features cinematography by Sarin Ravindran and music direction by Vidhyashankar. Surendran Ravindran and Venki D have collaborated on the soundtrack.