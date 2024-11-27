The industry needs change – we can’t sugarcoat issues: Ambali Bharati

This marks Ambali’s debut as the protagonist in a full-fledged film, although she has previously worked in serials and art films. “I was not the first choice for the lead role in Naa Ninna Bidalaare,” she shares, revealing a bittersweet experience. “This film is produced under my mother’s (Bharati Bali) home banner, Kamala Uma Bharati Productions.

Since my mother couldn’t travel frequently from Kalburgi, I took on the responsibility as executive producer, in addition to the lead role. We approached almost all the actors in the Kannada industry, but many had scheduling conflicts. Eventually, one of the top actors agreed to play the role and even took an advance of Rs 5 lakhs. Shockingly, she backed out of the film for unknown reasons and didn’t return the advance. I’m still fighting this in the chamber.”

Ambali then stepped into the lead role, encouraged by the director. “I used to tell my mother about working as a protagonist in one of her production projects, but I wasn’t prepared. However, when the director suggested I take the role, that’s how I ended up becoming the female lead,” she explains.

Ambali highlights an important lesson learned during the process. “In the industry, producers are often seen as the one who provides sustenance, but I believe they deserve respect and acknowledgment for their hard work. The responsibility of a producer is huge, and we must not take them for granted. After all, they are the ones who bear the financial risk. For me, coming from a conservative family, I truly understand the value of money, and I want to make sure I get my money back. The person concerned should not take us for granted,” she says.

Despite being a newcomer, Ambali enjoyed working alongside the experienced cast. “Except for me, everyone else in the film are known faces, so it was a great experience working with them,” she says. Looking ahead, Ambali is looking forward to further her acting career. “I believe some things need to change in the industry. We can’t just sugarcoat issues. Producers need support, and we need to take a stand for what’s right. This experience has really motivated me to take my acting career seriously,” she concludes.