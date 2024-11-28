Kichcha Sudeep’s 'Max' locks Christmas release

After months of speculation and growing anticipation, the much-awaited action saga Max, starring Kichcha Sudeep, has finally locked its release date. The makers ended the swirling rumours by unveiling the date through a teaser, announcing that the film will hit theaters this Christmas, December 25. Promising a commercial entertainer this holiday season, Max is set to bring festive cheer across multiple languages and kick off the New Year 2025 celebrations.

This announcement positions Max as the second major release of the holiday week, following Upendra’s UI, which is set to open in theatres on December 20. With two cinematic heavyweights lighting up the box office, audiences have plenty to celebrate as the year draws to a close.

December blockbusters are a tradition in Kannada cinema. Following the success of Mungaru Male, Kirik Party, and Kaatera, the industry is hoping UI and Max will strike gold at the box office.

Sudeep, widely admired for his dynamic portrayals of cop characters in films like Vikrant Rona, Varadanayaka, Ee Shathamaanada Veera Madakari, and Kempe Gowda, is set to don the khaki uniform once again in Max. Fans are eager to see the star in action as an inspector in Vijay Karthikeya’s directorial debut, which promises to be an adrenaline-filled spectacle.

Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations and Sudeep’s Kichcha Creations, Max boasts an ensemble cast. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reunites with Sudeep after Maanikya, while Samyuktha Hornad, Sukratha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat play pivotal roles.

The film’s technical crew includes art director Shivakumar, music composer Ajaneesh B Loknath, and cinematographer Shekar Chandra.

Sudeep is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. On the film front, he is also gearing up for his next major project, Billa Ranga Baashaa, which Sudeep described as a “tale from the future”. Billa Ranga Baasha reunites Sudeep and his Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari. In September, Sudeep unveiled the title logo for the film, alongside a concept video.