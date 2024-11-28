Meet Ambu Auto, the unique star of Satya Prakash’s 'X & Y'

Director Satya Prakash, celebrated for his critically acclaimed film Rama Rama Re..., is set to make a striking return with his latest venture, X & Y. This upcoming comedy-fantasy not only marks Satya’s acting debut but also introduces a "character" unlike any other—a transformed three-wheeler named Ambu Auto.

At first glance, Ambu Auto appears to be an ordinary autorickshaw, but a closer look reveals something more. Ingeniously reimagined as a fully functioning ambulance, Ambu Auto is far more than a mere vehicle, say the makers. According to them, it plays a pivotal role in X & Y, blending seamlessly into its imaginative storyline.

The director and his team emphasise that Ambu Auto is not just a prop but a "character" adding depth and charm to the narrative. Slated for release in early 2025, the film promises to reveal the significance of this humble friend when it hits the big screen.

X & Y delves into themes of human relationships and societal challenges, all woven together with a touch of humor and fantasy. The title, inspired by sex chromosomes, hints at a thought-provoking exploration of identity and connection.

Satya Prakash, who has also produced the film under his banner Satya Pictures, describes X & Y as a deeply personal project. With its innovative premise and his first foray into acting, the film is already generating significant buzz.

The concept of Ambu Auto has struck a chord with Bengaluru’s autorickshaw drivers. Several driver associations recently organised a special health camp, proudly showcasing Ambu Auto as the centrepiece.

“For us, an autorickshaw is more than a vehicle—it’s a companion. Kannada cinema has always celebrated autos, with icons like Shankar Nag bringing them to life on screen. But the idea of an auto ambulance? That’s something truly unique,” shared a local driver.

While details of the plot remain under wraps, the film promises to captivate audiences with its quirky blend of humor, fantasy, and meaningful themes. X & Y features music by Vasuki-Vaibhav, cinematography by Lavith, editing by BS Kemparaju, and art direction by Varadaraj Kamath. The cast includes Atharva Prakash, Brinda Acharya, Ayana, Sundar Veena, Veena Sundar, and Doddanna, among others.