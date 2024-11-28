Kannada

Meet Ambu Auto, the unique star of Satya Prakash’s 'X & Y'

This upcoming comedy fantasy not only marks Satya’s acting debut but also introduces a "character" unlike any other—a transformed three-wheeler named Ambu Auto.
Satya Prakash
Satya Prakash
CE Features
Updated on
2 min read

Director Satya Prakash, celebrated for his critically acclaimed film Rama Rama Re..., is set to make a striking return with his latest venture, X & Y. This upcoming comedy-fantasy not only marks Satya’s acting debut but also introduces a "character" unlike any other—a transformed three-wheeler named Ambu Auto.

At first glance, Ambu Auto appears to be an ordinary autorickshaw, but a closer look reveals something more. Ingeniously reimagined as a fully functioning ambulance, Ambu Auto is far more than a mere vehicle, say the makers. According to them, it plays a pivotal role in X & Y, blending seamlessly into its imaginative storyline.

The director and his team emphasise that Ambu Auto is not just a prop but a "character" adding depth and charm to the narrative. Slated for release in early 2025, the film promises to reveal the significance of this humble friend when it hits the big screen.

X & Y delves into themes of human relationships and societal challenges, all woven together with a touch of humor and fantasy. The title, inspired by sex chromosomes, hints at a thought-provoking exploration of identity and connection.

Satya Prakash, who has also produced the film under his banner Satya Pictures, describes X & Y as a deeply personal project. With its innovative premise and his first foray into acting, the film is already generating significant buzz.

The concept of Ambu Auto has struck a chord with Bengaluru’s autorickshaw drivers. Several driver associations recently organised a special health camp, proudly showcasing Ambu Auto as the centrepiece.

“For us, an autorickshaw is more than a vehicle—it’s a companion. Kannada cinema has always celebrated autos, with icons like Shankar Nag bringing them to life on screen. But the idea of an auto ambulance? That’s something truly unique,” shared a local driver.

While details of the plot remain under wraps, the film promises to captivate audiences with its quirky blend of humor, fantasy, and meaningful themes. X & Y features music by Vasuki-Vaibhav, cinematography by Lavith, editing by BS Kemparaju, and art direction by Varadaraj Kamath. The cast includes Atharva Prakash, Brinda Acharya, Ayana, Sundar Veena, Veena Sundar, and Doddanna, among others.

Satya Prakash
Ambu Auto
X & Y film

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com