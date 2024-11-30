Yuva Rajkumar’s 'Ekka' begins, locks release date

Yuva Rajkumar’s sophomore project, 'Ekka', officially kicked off with a traditional muhurtha pooja ceremony on Thursday. The event also marked the announcement of the film's release date, as June 6 with the director and cast sharing their thoughts and enthusiasm for the project.
The film is a collaborative venture between Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions, Jayanna Films (Jayanna and Bogendra), and KRG Studios (Karthik Gowda and Yogi G. Raj). The ceremony saw Shylaja Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films performing the ceremonial clapboard duties. Daali Dhananjaya directed the first shot, while Smt. Vijayalakshmi Ramakrishna, the mother of Karthik Gowda from KRG Studios, ceremoniously switched on the camera.
Director Rohit Padaki shared his excitement and commitment, saying, "I am thrilled to take on this huge responsibility. I will do my best to honor the trust placed in me by the three esteemed producers, the Kannada audience, and Yuva Rajkumar’s loyal fans. This film will strike a deep emotional chord, with raw and powerful storytelling."
He further revealed, "The film follows one man’s journey as he becomes entangled in the dark and dangerous underworld of Bengaluru."
Lead actor Yuva Rajkumar expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "With the blessings of Goddess Mahakali and Appu Chikkappa (uncle), we are excited to start 'Ekka'. It is an honor to collaborate with three renowned production houses and director Rohit Padaki, who is so versatile. I am confident that this film will leave a lasting impact on the audience."
Sampaada, who plays one of the female leads, shared her joy and excitement, stating, "Starting 'Ekka' on such an auspicious note feels like the beginning of something truly special. I am eagerly looking forward to the incredible journey ahead and can’t wait for the amazing shoot experience."
Ekka' is billed as the story of one man’s descent into the dark and perilous world of Bengaluru's underbelly. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Shruthi Krishna, and Rahul Dev Shetty, with music composed by Charan Raj.