Yuva Rajkumar’s 'Ekka' begins, locks release date

Yuva Rajkumar’s sophomore project, 'Ekka', officially kicked off with a traditional muhurtha pooja ceremony on Thursday. The event also marked the announcement of the film's release date, as June 6 with the director and cast sharing their thoughts and enthusiasm for the project.

The film is a collaborative venture between Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions, Jayanna Films (Jayanna and Bogendra), and KRG Studios (Karthik Gowda and Yogi G. Raj). The ceremony saw Shylaja Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films performing the ceremonial clapboard duties. Daali Dhananjaya directed the first shot, while Smt. Vijayalakshmi Ramakrishna, the mother of Karthik Gowda from KRG Studios, ceremoniously switched on the camera.

Director Rohit Padaki shared his excitement and commitment, saying, "I am thrilled to take on this huge responsibility. I will do my best to honor the trust placed in me by the three esteemed producers, the Kannada audience, and Yuva Rajkumar’s loyal fans. This film will strike a deep emotional chord, with raw and powerful storytelling."