‘I want to grasp the logistics of cinema before stepping into a hero’s role' says Ranav Ksheersagar

Ranav Ksheersagar is an example of how determination can bridge the gap between dreams and reality. With no connection to the film industry, he made a striking entry into Kannada cinema with a small yet impactful role in Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathna.

“Working with Puneeth Rajkumar sir was a dream come true. His humility, generosity, and exceptional acting skills were a constant inspiration,” he recalls. Reflecting on his journey from there to now, he admits, “The struggle is quite real when you come from a non-film background.”

Following this, Ranav embraced a darker persona in Yuva, stepping into the role of an antagonist alongside Yuvarajkumar. His skill at portraying negative shades quickly caught the industry's attention, making him a sought-after actor for such roles.

He will soon be seen in Bagheera, directed by Dr Suri, sharing the screen with Sriimurali, and in Royal, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, where he will again explore the complexities of a villainous character.

For Ranav, the seeds of his passion were sown at home, inspired by the legendary Dr Rajkumar. “Growing up, I was captivated by the magic of cinema. His films filled our home with laughter, tears, and a sense of wonder,” he says, further explaining how this influence ignited his ambition. “My childhood dreams were shaped by watching my idol, fuelling my desire to be part of the mesmerising world of cinema.”