‘I want to grasp the logistics of cinema before stepping into a hero’s role' says Ranav Ksheersagar

Ranav Ksheersagar is an example of how determination can bridge the gap between dreams and reality. With no connection to the film industry, he made a striking entry into Kannada cinema with a small yet impactful role in Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathna.
“Working with Puneeth Rajkumar sir was a dream come true. His humility, generosity, and exceptional acting skills were a constant inspiration,” he recalls. Reflecting on his journey from there to now, he admits, “The struggle is quite real when you come from a non-film background.”
Following this, Ranav embraced a darker persona in Yuva, stepping into the role of an antagonist alongside Yuvarajkumar. His skill at portraying negative shades quickly caught the industry's attention, making him a sought-after actor for such roles.
He will soon be seen in Bagheera, directed by Dr Suri, sharing the screen with Sriimurali, and in Royal, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, where he will again explore the complexities of a villainous character.
For Ranav, the seeds of his passion were sown at home, inspired by the legendary Dr Rajkumar. “Growing up, I was captivated by the magic of cinema. His films filled our home with laughter, tears, and a sense of wonder,” he says, further explaining how this influence ignited his ambition. “My childhood dreams were shaped by watching my idol, fuelling my desire to be part of the mesmerising world of cinema.”
His journey took root in summer camps, where he took to theatre and collaborated with music composer Hamsalekha. “I was fortunate to be part of Abhinaya Taranga, where I had the opportunity to perform in several acts,” he shares, adding, "After completing my education, I took a bold leap into the film industry, starting as an assistant director and eventually becoming an associate director," he says.
Ranav has also dabbled in advertising, having worked on around 250 commercials. “That experience serves as a ready reckoner for me to showcase my work to directors and producers,” he shares.
When asked about the roles he aspires to take on, he states, “Actors don’t choose roles; characters in the script choose them.” He shares that his aim is to play characters that connect with audiences. “I want to play roles that leave a lasting impression—characters that feel like the guy next door—relatable and authentic. I’m also open to exploring more challenging roles, including antagonists.”
With hope and gratitude, Ranav concludes, “With God’s blessings, I hope to one day play the lead hero and create a mark for myself in the Kannada film industry. I want to grasp the logistics of cinema before stepping into a hero's role." He acknowledges the industry's warmth and support, noting, “The Kannada industry has been welcoming and full of opportunities, and there’s a growing appreciation for new talent.”