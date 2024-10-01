Kantara celebrates two years, sets the bar high for Kantara Chapter one

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has not only enchanted audiences in Kannada but has also made waves across multiple languages, emerging as a blockbuster sensation. With a modest budget of just 16 crores, the film skyrocketed to an incredible 460 crores at the box office, firmly establishing its place as a cultural phenomenon.

As it celebrates its second anniversary on September 30, producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films took to reflect on this extraordinary journey. In a heartfelt note shared on Instagram, the team expressed their gratitude: "A truly special film that remains close to our hearts. Our deepest gratitude goes out to the amazing audience who transformed it into a divine phenomenon."

The film's success is measured not only in numbers but also in the prestigious National Award it received, crowning its achievements and highlighting the magic that transcends time and borders. The celebrations for Kantara continue, with accolades pouring in, and the team is gearing up to accept the National Award on October 8.

But the excitement doesn't end there. The creators are thrilled to share that they are halfway through the making of the next chapter of this epic tale. “We are excited to embark on the next chapter of this epic tale, bringing Kantara Chapter 1 to you all very soon.”

Rishab Shetty, who directed, co-wrote, and starred in Kantara, is currently focused on the film's prequel. Tentatively set for release in 2025, Rishab is taking his time to craft a compelling story, starting with the scripting process. As the team continues to build on the success of Kantara, fans eagerly await this groundbreaking addition to the remarkable saga.

With its rich storytelling and cultural depth, Kantara has set the bar high, and the anticipation for Kantara Chapter 1 is palpable. As the team celebrates the journey of Kantara, they are equally excited about the adventures that lie ahead.