Shooting wrapped for #Paru Parvathy

The shooting for #Paru Parvathy, directed by Rohith Keerthi and produced by PB Premnath, has been wrapped. The film features former Bigg Boss contestant Deepika Das, along with Poonam Nayak and Fawaz Ashraf in significant roles. Post-production work is currently in full swing, with its release expected soon.

The makers recently unveiled the first look poster, titled ‘Infinity Road.’ This travel and adventure drama beautifully captures the essence of the film amidst the stunning backdrop of nature, emphasising its connection to the great outdoors.

The poster is not just visually striking; it showcases the journey of two characters and their thrilling adventures, symbolising an endless quest filled with exploration and discovery.

The imagery conveys a sense of wanderlust and excitement, making it clear that this film is set to resonate with both adventure enthusiasts and casual viewers alike. Since its release, the poster has garnered immense praise and excitement from fans and industry insiders.

The poster launch event, held in collaboration with Thaar Bengaluru, aimed not only to introduce the film but also to promote an important message about environmental conservation. As part of the event, the team organised a tree-planting initiative that encouraged attendees to engage actively with nature.

The event was made even more meaningful by discussions on how to care for the saplings, ensuring that the message of sustainability resonates beyond the event itself. Guests received saplings to nurture at home, making them ambassadors for the environment.

The film’s audio release is scheduled for October 3. Director Rohith Keerthi has hinted that a trailer will also be released soon as they prepare for the next steps in bringing #Paru Parvathy to the silver screen.