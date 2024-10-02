'Aaram Aravinda Swamy' to hit theatres in November

Araam Aravinda Swamy, directed by Abhishek Shetty, features Aniissh and Milana Nagaraj in their first collaboration. The film will also star Hrithika Srinivas in a key role, promising a fun entertainer for audiences. The makers have confirmed that the film will hit theatres on November 22.

The story of Araam Aravinda Swamy is said to be unique and engaging, going beyond the typical triangle romance often seen in films, and it aims to deliver a fresh perspective.

In addition to the film's release, the team behind it is gearing up to unveil its second single titled 'Munde Hego Yeno' on October 2. The film has music composed by Arjun Janya, with the lyrics to the aforesaid track by Pramod Maravanthe. This adds another layer of excitement as fans look forward to the music in the film.

This project marks Abhishek Shetty's third directorial venture. It is produced by Shreekanth Prasanna and Prashant Reddy, with cinematography by YVB Shiva Sagar.