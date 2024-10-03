Every ritual and mantra showcased in 'Bhairadevi' is rooted in reality, says Radhika Kumaraswamy

Post Bhairadevi, I’ve conquered my fear of ghosts and the eerie stillness of graveyards at midnight,” says Radhika Kumaraswamy, who is making her much-anticipated return to the silver screen with the horror drama Bhairadevi, directed by Shrijai. The film also stars Ramesh Aravind, Anu Prabhakar, Shivaram, and Ragayana Raghu. As Bhairadevi, which has been a long time in the making, prepares to hit theatres on October 3, the team gathered to share insights about this project, which Radhika produced under her banner, Shamika Enterprises. The film was first released in Kannada, followed by Tamil and Telugu.

Initially, Radhika discussed her dual roles: a female Aghori and the titular Bhairadevi. Revealing details about her past fears and unique shooting experiences, she admits, “Before filming, I was terrified of ghosts and wouldn’t even enter a room alone.” The thought of shooting in a graveyard filled her with dread. “I suggested that we build a set, but the director insisted on using a real graveyard, with vibhooti (holy ash) smeared on my face.” This experience not only confronted her fears but also ignited her passion for the role.

Radhika had never encountered the concept of female aghoris before taking on this project, which inspired her to delve deeper into her character. After seeing the first test look, she felt compelled to deliver her best performance. “I hope Bhairadevi becomes one of the standout films of my career,” she states confidently.