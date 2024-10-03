If you crave action,' Martin' will exceed your expectations: Stunt choreographer Ravi Varma

As Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, approaches its release, the makers promise a game-changer for the action genre. Directed by AP Arjun and penned by noted actor-filmmaker Arjun Sarja, the action-heavy film is set to be released on October 11. It is produced by Uday Mehta with an astonishing budget of 120 crores, ensuring a grand cinematic spectacle.
While Dhruva takes centre stage, Martin thrives as a collaborative actioner, which brings together an exceptional crew. While cinematographer Satya Hegde captures the essence of the story, he declares, “It is the most expensive cinematic experience I’ve ever worked on in my career.”
Ravi Basrur, who has worked on the background score, says that Martin will envelop viewers in a rich auditory landscape that heightens the film’s narrative. “In just 20 minutes, Martin delivers a cinematic experience worth every penny,” Basrur mentions. It has additional contributions from composer Mani Sharma on the film’s songs.
The choreography is brought to life by dance masters Imran Sardhariya and Murali Master. Imran explains, “We are reshaping the future action sequences in Indian cinema with unmatched intensity.” At the same time, Murali adds, “In Martin, I experienced the magic of music. This is truly the most extravagant title song ever created in Indian cinema. I’m grateful to have been part of it.”
The film’s innovative action sequences are a standout feature, orchestrated by renowned stunt choreographer Ravi Varma. With a rich portfolio spanning South Indian and Bollywood films, Ravi Varma has designed five adrenaline-fueled sequences, including a climactic showdown in collaboration with the esteemed Ram-Lakshman duo. He states, “These action sequences are not merely for spectacle; they offer a fresh perspective on the genre, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions.”
Ravi Varma explains the significance of storytelling through action in Martin: “The rushes you’ve seen are just a glimpse; there are over a thousand shots like this waiting to be experienced.” While the action takes the spotlight, it is enhanced by cutting-edge CGI during post-production.
He attributes the film’s ambitious sequences to AP Arjun’s visionary direction along with the steadfast support from producer Uday Mehta. Ravi Varma describes some remarkable moments: “From high-speed chases to a vehicle igniting in mid-air while the actor delivers dialogue inside a flaming car, nothing is conventional in this film.” He points out that Martin sets a new standard for Kannada cinema, featuring chase sequences typically reserved for high-budget Telugu and Bollywood films, all captured in the heart of Bengaluru.
“If you crave action, Martin will exceed your expectations. Every chase and fight unfolds on a huge scale,” Ravi Varma asserts. The Ram-Lakshman duo adds, “In every strike, we blend passion and precision; this is our finest action composition yet. With each move, we weave a story; this composition is the pinnacle of our craft.”