If you crave action,' Martin' will exceed your expectations: Stunt choreographer Ravi Varma

As Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, approaches its release, the makers promise a game-changer for the action genre. Directed by AP Arjun and penned by noted actor-filmmaker Arjun Sarja, the action-heavy film is set to be released on October 11. It is produced by Uday Mehta with an astonishing budget of 120 crores, ensuring a grand cinematic spectacle.

While Dhruva takes centre stage, Martin thrives as a collaborative actioner, which brings together an exceptional crew. While cinematographer Satya Hegde captures the essence of the story, he declares, “It is the most expensive cinematic experience I’ve ever worked on in my career.”

Ravi Basrur, who has worked on the background score, says that Martin will envelop viewers in a rich auditory landscape that heightens the film’s narrative. “In just 20 minutes, Martin delivers a cinematic experience worth every penny,” Basrur mentions. It has additional contributions from composer Mani Sharma on the film’s songs.

The choreography is brought to life by dance masters Imran Sardhariya and Murali Master. Imran explains, “We are reshaping the future action sequences in Indian cinema with unmatched intensity.” At the same time, Murali adds, “In Martin, I experienced the magic of music. This is truly the most extravagant title song ever created in Indian cinema. I’m grateful to have been part of it.”

The film’s innovative action sequences are a standout feature, orchestrated by renowned stunt choreographer Ravi Varma. With a rich portfolio spanning South Indian and Bollywood films, Ravi Varma has designed five adrenaline-fueled sequences, including a climactic showdown in collaboration with the esteemed Ram-Lakshman duo. He states, “These action sequences are not merely for spectacle; they offer a fresh perspective on the genre, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions.”