Nimitta Matra pioneers the parapsychological thriller genre in Kannada Cinema

Nimitta Matra is set to be a fresh addition to Kannada cinema, marking its inaugural venture into the parapsychological thriller genre. Directed by Roshan D’Souza, a software engineer-turned-filmmaker, this film features a cast that includes Poornachandra Mysore, Sangeetha Rajeev, and Aravind Kuplikar. Set against the vibrant backdrops of Bengaluru and Mangaluru, the film explores themes that delve deep into the unexplained and the paranormal.

The story revolves around a haunting incident from 15 years ago in Mangaluru. An investigative journalist, inspired by his father’s legacy, seeks to uncover the truth behind this chilling event. Central to the film are compelling questions: Will he unravel the mystery? Will justice be served? These suspenseful inquiries drive the narrative.

Director Roshan D’Souza observes, “Certain outcomes cannot be scientifically explained. They exist beyond science.” He highlights examples like Nostradamus, whose prophecies have captivated humanity for centuries, setting the stage for the film’s exploration of phenomena that defy conventional understanding.

Nimitta Matra is anchored in a fictional incident that ignites a wider investigation, revealing deeper connections as the story unfolds. “The title itself signifies a message, intricately weaving layers of suspense and drama,” says Roshan, who not only directs but also serves as the writer and editor for the film.

Sangeetha Rajeev, known as SaRa, plays the female lead while also taking on multiple roles in the film, including co-writer and associate director. “I’m probably the first to play the lead while also directing the music,” she shares, marking her debut in both music direction and acting in Kannada cinema.

Meanwhile, Dhanraj from the Kannada Film Club, a non-profit organisation, is supporting this innovative film through innovative promotions ahead of its release.