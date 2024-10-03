'Vritta' is a thriller that connects with today's audience: Likith Kumar

Vritta, directed by Likith Kumar S, has wrapped up shooting and is gearing up for release this November. This upcoming thriller mystery film showcases a distinctive narrative, with a motion poster that has already garnered significant appreciation. The film’s teaser will be launched by Sathish Ninasam this Friday.

Likhith states, “While the elements of thriller are primary, the presentation will be special. Viewers familiar with recent films will find Vritta connects with them differently. The technical aspects and the character arcs hold the entire film together, featuring many elements that will resonate with today’s generation.”

He describes Vritta, produced by T Shivakumar under the Lakshya Arts banner, as a distinctive attempt centred around Siddharth, whose single mistake sets the narrative in motion. “One of the film’s standout features is its use of synchronised sound, which adds a layer of depth to the storytelling,” he adds.

The cast includes Maahir Mohiddin, Chaithra J Achar, and Harini Sundara Rajan. Praising the young actors, Likhith says, “Despite their youth, they have done justice to their roles and will soon make a mark on a larger scale.”

The film features a collaborative effort, with Yogesh Gowda contributing to the script, editing by Suresh Armugam, dialogues by Shankar Raman S, cinematography by Gowtham Krishna, and music composed by Anthony MG and Hari Krishanth S.