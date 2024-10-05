It’s a wrap for Suraag Sagar’s directorial debut 'Nidradevi Next Door'

Suraag Sagar's 'Nidradevi Next Door,' starring Praveer Shetty and Shine Shetty, wrapped shooting. Team Nidradevi Next Door concluded the film's shoot with a special event, which brought together the entire cast and crew, highlighting a strong sense of unity and teamwork throughout the project.

The film marks the directorial debut of Suraag, who honed his expertise in direction and screenwriting at Prague Film School in Europe and garnered attention with his sci-fi short film Entropy. It also stars Rishika Nayak and Sruthi Hariharan, along with supporting cast members Sudharani, Srivatsa, Aishwarya Gowda, Anoop, Master Sujay Ram, Karthik Pattar, and Anurag Patil appearing in pivotal roles.

Produced by Jayaram Devasamudra under the banner of Suram Movies, the film's title hints at themes that explore the complexities of rest, dreams, and the subtleties of daily life. Suraag Sagar shared that a considerable portion of the film was shot at a meticulously designed set located in HMT, Bengaluru. He underscored the film's ambiance and the creative vision that has come to life through their collective efforts.

Nidradevi Next Door, which moves into post-production, comes with a strong technical team as well. It has music composed by Nakul Abhyankar, cinematography by Ajay Kulkarni, and art work by Ullas Hydoor.