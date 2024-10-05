'Martin' will put me in front of a global audience: Vaibhavi Shandilya

As the release date of Martin approaches, Vaibhavi Shandilya is filled with mixed emotions. “I’m excited to promote the film and eager to see the audience’s reaction when it releases on October 11,” she shares, a hint of nervousness in her voice. “This feeling is understandable, as Martin is not only debuting in five languages but will also be available in over 13, including foreign languages. A Kannada film reaching new heights feels like a grand experiment for us.”

Vaibhavi, one of the talented outsiders who received a warm welcome in Kannada, began her career with Raaj Vishnu (2017), co-starring with Sharan. She later appeared in Gaalipata 2 (2022), directed by Yogaraj Bhat, and now finds herself fortunate to be part of Martin. “Honestly, it all depends on the audience and how they embrace the film. We’re coming in with open hearts, ready to entertain. For me, this film marks a significant milestone in my career,” she explains.

Initially unaware of the film’s expansive reach, Vaibhavi was surprised when Dhruva Sarja, the lead actor, showed her the trailer for Martin in Korean and Spanish. “When I asked him why we were releasing the trailer in these languages, he told me the film would also be available in those markets. It was a pleasant surprise and felt like a responsibility for Indian filmmakers to raise the bar. After Martin, I feel my career is just beginning, and I’m excited to see where it takes me.”

Being part of a multilingual film will certainly broaden her horizons. “This opportunity will put me in front of a global audience. I’m looking forward to seeing how people across the world react to my work. I’m still an emerging talent, and this is only my third film in Kannada. The feeling is quite new to me. Right now, I’m not a star; people don’t usually come up to me for photos. I hope that changes after Martin,” she says with a hopeful smile.