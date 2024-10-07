Reeshma Nanaiah joins Dhananjay’s Anna From Mexico

Dhananjay, who enjoys balancing multiple projects, is currently filming Anna From Mexico under the direction of Shankar Guru. This upcoming project features a talented cast, including veteran actor Umashree in a pivotal role, along with Nagabhushan, Poorchandra Mysuru, and Rangayana Raghu, and joined by a fresh ensemble of newcomers.

Meanwhile Cinema Express has learnt that Reeshma Nanaiah has officially joined the cast, taking on the female lead opposite Dhananjay.

Reeshma, who began her career in Prem's EK Love Ya and has since appeared in films like Baanadaariyalli, is also set to star alongside Upendra in the upcoming UI and Dhruva Sarja’s KD.

This fresh pairing with Dhananjay is sure to grab attention, while the actor has already shot a few portions, an official announcement about her role is expected any time soon.

Anna From Mexico marks the second collaboration between Dhananjay and director Shankar Guru, who previously struck gold with Badava Rascal. Early glimpses of the film show Dhananjay adorned with gold chains and a locket featuring the Karnataka flag, suggesting that the film will bring in a local flavour.

Recent on-set photos showcase him in traditional attire, sporting a white shirt and dhoti, which adds an authentic rural charm to his character in this family-friendly, action-packed entertainer.

Produced by Satya Rayala’s Rayala Studios in collaboration with Aaira Films, the film's musical score is by Vasuki Vaibhav, while SK Rao is handling cinematography.

Apart from Anna From Mexico, Dhananjay is also gearing up for the release of Zebra, set to debut on October 31. He will also be seen in Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated Pushpa 2 – The Rule, Uttarakaanda and Jingo.