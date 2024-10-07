Sathish Ninasam to present Vritta

Actor Sathish Ninasam is set to present the upcoming suspense thriller, Vritta, under his Sathish Picture House banner. The film, directed by Likith Kumar S, features a unique storytelling approach that sets it apart from traditional formats.

The makers recently released the teaser, which has garnered significant attention for its synchronised sound design and intriguing narrative. The screenplay is penned by Yogeesh Gowda, with editing by Suresh Armugam, dialogues by Shankar Raman, cinematography by Gautham Krishna, and music by Antony and Hari Krishan S.

Maahir Mohiddin, a talented actor with a theatre background, stars in the lead role. His performance in the teaser has been praised for its intensity and depth. The cast also includes Chaitra J Achar and Harini Sundararajan.

Director Likith expressed his gratitude for Sathish Ninasam's support, signalling the team's readiness for the film's release. During the event, Sathish noted, "I'm supporting this project not just because it features newcomers, but because it is genuinely good." The team is preparing to launch the film's trailer soon, with plans for a release by the end of the year.