Sudeep and Narthan in talks for a collaboration

Fans of Sudeep have been eagerly waiting for the release of Max, which seems to be taking longer than expected. On the other hand, the multifaceted actor is busy hosting the Bigg Boss reality show while gearing up for his next big project, Billa Ranga Baashaa, directed by Anup Bhandari.

Currently, he is undergoing test shoots for this film. In addition to this, a film was announced with director Cheran, produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, but there have been no further updates on that project.

Adding to the excitement, speculations suggest that Mufti director Narthan is in discussions with Sudeep for a potential collaboration. Narthan himself confirms to TNIE, “Right now, I am focused on preparing for the release of Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal, which is set to hit theatres on November 15.

Yes, we have talked about the project, but we’re still in the early stages. We need to create solid content that truly highlights the star and find the right producer for it.”

Several producers are currently in talks with Sudeep for future collaborations, but it remains to be seen which project will ultimately bring this acclaimed actor and director together.