Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari coming to theaters this October

Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari, featuring Abhimanyu Kashinath, the son of Kashinath, in the lead role, is set to hit theaters on October 25. Having caught the audience’s attention in various ways, the promotional activities are in full swing as the release date approaches.

Produced by Jatin Patel under the Sudarshan Arts banner, the film is directed by Kiren S Suryaa, who has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. As the title suggests, this new venture from Kiran aims to defy traditional boundaries, weaving a complex and multifaceted tale centred around a murder. The film, a love-thriller, promises to transport viewers to another world, according to the makers.

Spandana Udimane plays the female lead in the film, alongside Abhimanyu Kashinath. Vijayashree Kalaburgi also plays a key role, alongside a cast that includes Bala Rajwadi, Shobhan, Ayank, Rini Bopanna, Pradeep, Ravi Teja, Kishore, Ashwini Rao, and Priya, among others.

Pranav Rao composed music for the film, with cinematography by Satya Ram and lyrics by Pramod Maravanthe.