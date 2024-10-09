PRK Productions and KRG Studios joining forces for Yuva rajkumar’s second film?

Yuva rajkumar, coming from the Rajkumar lineage, made his silver screen debut in Yuva, directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Hombale Films. Following the film’s release on March 2024, Yuva rajkumar teased an update about his next project.

On another front, producer Karthik Gowda and his production partner Yogi G Raj have hinted at exciting developments under KRG Studios. His cryptic message “‘Back on track onto the next, a good week this is going to be!” has ignited speculation about their next film.

Adding to the excitement, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar of PRK Productions has been in discussions to produce a film for Yuva rajkumar for some time now. This hints at a collaboration between the two major banners, PRK Productions and KRG Studios, for Yuva rajkumar’s next project, and the anticipation is creating a buzz.

Moreover, sources indicate that Jayanna Films, led by Jayanna and Bhogendra, is lending its support to Yuva rajkumar’s upcoming film. It remains to be seen who will sign up as the director of the film.

Sources say that the production houses are expected to unveil more details during the Dasara festivities this week, hinting at something truly special on the horizon for Yuva rajkumar and his collaborators.