Royal strikes a chord with its catchy second song ‘Tang Tang’

The second song 'Tang Tang' from the film Royal, featuring Viraat and Sanjana Anand, became an instant hit among listeners. The viral track has already gained over a million views.

The song was launched in Tumakuru with college students and fans turning up in huge numbers. The cast and crew expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the support from the audience. Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, music director Charan Raj, and lyricist Kaviraj were joined by lead actors Viraat and Sanjana for this special occasion.

'Tang Tang' has been a hit not only for its catchy melody but also for its vibrant visuals that capture the spirit of the film. Lyricist Kaviraj described it as a 'perfect royal anthem,' highlighting the grandeur and energy of Royal.

He expressed pride in contributing to a project that aims to celebrate the rich culture of Kannada cinema. He said, “The combination of Dinakar’s direction, Charan Raj’s music, and the chemistry between Viraat and Sanjana is something to look forward to.”

Dinakar, making his return to directing after a five-year break, shared his heartfelt appreciation for the fans. He stated, “We owe our success to the support of our fans. Despite the challenges we face, we have always felt your love, and we ask for your continued support for this film and all Kannada films."

Music director Charan Raj also took a moment to express his thanks to the audience. “I am overwhelmed by the positive reception and grateful for the chance to be part of this project,” he said.

Viraat and Sanjana Anand, the lead pair of Royal, shared their excitement along with the team as well. They said, “Jayanna and Bhogendra sir have made this possible, and we hope everyone continues to support the film.”

With cinematography by Sanketh, Royal, produced by Jayanna Productions, is currently in post-production and is aiming for a release in November or December.