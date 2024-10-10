It’s essential to be accountable to those who invest in you

Few Kannada films spark as much anticipation as Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming project, Martin. After nearly three years of dedication and hard work, the film is set for its release on October 11, and Dhruva Sarja is brimming with confidence about it.
“This film has taken almost 252 days of shooting,” he shares about the intensity of the process. “I believe in standing by my producer and team until the film’s release because it’s a collaborative effort.”
Currently residing in his farmhouse, Dhruva Sarja’s decision to distance himself from the city is deeply personal. “I wanted to be close to my brother, the late Chiranjeevi Sarja. His presence has been vital in my life,” Dhruva Sarja explains, highlighting the emotional ties that fuel his creativity.
For Dhruva Sarja, his film journey hasn’t been without challenges. While films like Addhuri, Bharjari, Bahaddur, and Pogaru have graced his career, he acknowledges the struggles that come with each project, including Martin. “I’ve never felt the need to spotlight my problems for sympathy.
Every film presents its own challenges, and I’m still learning,” Dhruva Sarja says. “It’s a continuous journey, and I’m enjoying it while learning costly lessons from those around me. I know what newcomers go through; I’ve been there myself, and I am just five films in,” he adds.
Martin is written by Dhruva Sarja’s uncle, Arjun Sarja, directed by AP Arjun, and produced by Uday Mehta under the Vasavi Enterprises banner. Dhruva Sarja describes the film as a blend of action and romance but distinctly different from his previous work. “It’s a character-oriented script with a lot of swag,” Dhruva Sarja states, hinting at the film’s dynamic nature. “There’s a possibility of a sequel if all goes well, and I trust Uday Mehta to produce it.”
According to Dhruva Sarja, Martin boasts a lavish budget of 80 crores and a landing cost of 120 crores, raising eyebrows across the industry. “Uday Mehta, as a producer, has a passion for storytelling. He believed in us, and that’s why he was willing to invest beyond the initial budget. It’s about confidence in the actor and the vision,” Dhruva Sarja explains.
The actor also talks about the ambitious visual effects in Martin, featuring over 5,000 segments and a 52-day climax shoot involving popular fight masters Ravi Varma and the Ram-Lakshman duo. He asserts, “This kind of commitment to quality is what we need in our films, and there are many highlights to look forward to.”
As the film nears its release, discussions about the relationship between directors and actors arise. Dhruva Sarja reflects on his early days in street plays, saying, “AP Arjun gave me my first chance, and he remains my guru. I prefer to focus on the positive side of our collaboration.” Playing Arjun Saxena in Martin, Dhruva Sarja describes his character as complex and multi-faceted. “This role is unlike anything I’ve done before. You’ll have to watch it to understand the dual shades,” he teases.
Despite the lengthy production time, Dhruva Sarja clarifies that scheduling conflicts with his other project, KD directed by Prem, was not an issue and mentions his commitment to finishing Martin before taking on new challenges.
Dhruva Sarja’s involvement in the creative aspects of filmmaking is extensive. “I love being part of the entire process, from script to release. It’s essential to be accountable to those who invest in you; their faith in my vision pushes me to strive for the best in every project,” the actor concludes.
Working on Martin has been transformative: Uday K Mehta
Uday Mehta, the producer of the highly anticipated film Martin, describes his three-year journey on the project as a rebirth. “Working on Martin has been transformative; it’s not just a film,” he explains, sharing how it deepened his understanding of creativity.
He notes that Martin has redefined his perspective on cinema, showcasing its potential to inspire and connect with audiences. “The complexities of large-scale filmmaking have been both an exhilarating challenge and a rewarding journey,” he adds, reflecting on the hurdles and success along the way.
Leading a talented team has explained the importance of collaboration for the Martin producer, revealing the magic of a shared vision. “Through Martin, we have reshaped his approach to storytelling, setting the stage for future projects with newfound insight and passion.”