It’s essential to be accountable to those who invest in you

Few Kannada films spark as much anticipation as Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming project, Martin. After nearly three years of dedication and hard work, the film is set for its release on October 11, and Dhruva Sarja is brimming with confidence about it.

“This film has taken almost 252 days of shooting,” he shares about the intensity of the process. “I believe in standing by my producer and team until the film’s release because it’s a collaborative effort.”

Currently residing in his farmhouse, Dhruva Sarja’s decision to distance himself from the city is deeply personal. “I wanted to be close to my brother, the late Chiranjeevi Sarja. His presence has been vital in my life,” Dhruva Sarja explains, highlighting the emotional ties that fuel his creativity.

For Dhruva Sarja, his film journey hasn’t been without challenges. While films like Addhuri, Bharjari, Bahaddur, and Pogaru have graced his career, he acknowledges the struggles that come with each project, including Martin. “I’ve never felt the need to spotlight my problems for sympathy.

Every film presents its own challenges, and I’m still learning,” Dhruva Sarja says. “It’s a continuous journey, and I’m enjoying it while learning costly lessons from those around me. I know what newcomers go through; I’ve been there myself, and I am just five films in,” he adds.

Martin is written by Dhruva Sarja’s uncle, Arjun Sarja, directed by AP Arjun, and produced by Uday Mehta under the Vasavi Enterprises banner. Dhruva Sarja describes the film as a blend of action and romance but distinctly different from his previous work. “It’s a character-oriented script with a lot of swag,” Dhruva Sarja states, hinting at the film’s dynamic nature. “There’s a possibility of a sequel if all goes well, and I trust Uday Mehta to produce it.”