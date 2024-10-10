Raj Murali to revive Kashinath’s legacy through son Abhimanyu Kashinath

Talk about Kannada cinema, and the name Kashinath evokes nostalgia and admiration—a legacy woven with humour and social commentary. Now, the baton is being passed to his son, Abhimanyu Kashinath, who is set for a new cinematic adventure with his upcoming film.

Abhimanyu is eagerly awaiting the release of Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari on October 25 and has completed shooting for Suri Loves Sandhya. However, it is his next project with director Raj Murali that excites him, as it presents a unique opportunity to revive his father’s iconic storytelling style in a modern context.

Directed by debutant Raj Murali, the film aims to resurrect the spirit of Kashinath’s cinema, characterised by its sharp wit and societal reflections. “Kashinath had a unique ability to mirror society with humor,” says Raj Murali, whose vision is to reintroduce that essence through the filmmaker’s son, Abhimanyu.

“We want to capture the heart of his storytelling while representing it in today’s world, connecting both his father’s fans and a new generation—a familiar echo of Kashinath with a new voice and face,” adds the first-time director. “We’re not just creating a film; we’re reviving a legacy, and some replicas of Kashinath will be brought into this film.” The film’s title and cast will be unveiled at the launch event on October 12.

The film will also feature several actors who have previously worked with Kashinath, creating a bridge between the past and the present. “Their involvement will enhance the film’s authenticity and nostalgia,” says Raj Murali, who adds that updates on the cast will be shared gradually.

Behind the camera, the team will include cinematographer Sandeep Valluri, music composer Abhinandan Kashyap, lyricist V Nagendra Prasad, and choreographer Bhushan for the song sequences.

As Abhimanyu steps into the spotlight, he is proud to carry the weight of his father’s legacy. “This isn’t just a story that Raj Murali is bringing to the screen; it’s a continuation of Kashinath’s vision,” he says.