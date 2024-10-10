RJ Pradeepaa-Nagaraj Somayaji’s Maryade Prashne locks Nov release

RJ Pradeepaa’s production company, Sakkath Studio, which has carved a niche in the digital content landscape, is now set to make a significant mark with its debut feature film, Maryade Prashne. Known for its shows like Loose Connection, Honeymoon, By Mistake, and Hate You Romeo, the production house announced that its feature film will grace the screens on November 22.

Directed by Nagaraj Somayaji and including a revenge narrative, Maryade Prashne deals with the joys and challenges of middle-class life in one of Bengaluru’s vibrant neighbourhoods. The film explores the often-ignored realities of life while steering clear of excessive violence, instead opting to explore its themes through relatable experiences and emotional depth.

The film consists of an ensemble cast like Shine Shetty, Sunil Raoh, Rakesh Adiga, Poornachandra Mysore, Rekha Kudligi, Nagendra Shah, and Teju Belawadi in prominent roles. Behind the scenes, the film features Arjun Ramu as the music director and Gowli fame Sandeep Valluri as the cinematographer, alongside a skilled team of editors and a colourist.

Looking ahead, Pradeepaa hints at an exciting future for Sakkath Studio, revealing that they have already secured three to four new stories for upcoming films. “The success of this film will certainly lead to many more talents and projects emerging from Sakkath Studio,” he asserted. He also mentioned that the studio’s commitment to nurturing fresh talent and creating engaging narratives will connect with audiences.