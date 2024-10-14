Mahesh Gowda unveils poster for Bilichukki Hallihakki, a rom-com addressing vitiligo

Director and producer Mahesh Gowda, who also plays the lead has officially wrapped up filming for Bilichukki Hallihakki, entering the final stages of post-production with palpable excitement.

The anticipation surrounding this unique film is heightened by its innovative approach to the often-overlooked topic of vitiligo a skin condition that causes loss of pigmentation. In a festive nod to the spirit of Dasara, the team also released a special poster, captivating the attention of audiences.

This film marks a significant milestone in Indian cinema, as it features a character with vitiligo portrayed by an actor who has the condition. "For the first time, we're bringing this narrative to life in a way that resonates with authenticity," Mahesh explained, according to a press release. The storyline delves into the societal, familial, and personal challenges faced by those with vitiligo, all while delivering an engaging and entertaining rom-com experience.

Having vitiligo himself, Mahesh brings a deeply personal perspective to his role as Shiva. “Bilichukki Hallihakki offers a fresh lens on the relationships within our lives, balancing sensitivity with humour,” he shared. “This film combines heartfelt storytelling with a light-hearted tone, aiming to illuminate the realities of living with vitiligo while ensuring the story remains entertaining.”

Produced under the banner of Honudi Productions, the film has a musical score by Rio Antony and cinematography by Kiran CHM.