Police shouldn’t look too glamorous that’s my concern: Upendra

Real Star Upendra showed his support at the trailer launch of his wife Priyanka Upendra's upcoming film, Ugravatara, directed by Gurumurthy. The event was lively as Upendra shared his appreciation after watching clips from the film, noting the hard work of the director.

With a smile, he encouraged the audience to look forward to the film, adding, “Police shouldn’t look too glamorous—that's my concern. If they appear glamorous, how will they catch the rogues?” His light-hearted comments brought laughter from the crowd.

“Your support will help many new artists succeed,” he said. “Several families will shine bright. We all make small mistakes, but we can forgive each other as fans of Kannada cinema. I ask everyone not to judge the film without watching it first.”

Priyanka Upendra also shared her feelings, admitting she had doubts about taking on her role. She talked about important issues like women’s safety in India, stressing the need for self-defence and respect for the police. “We must respect the police as they help protect our society,” she said.

Priyanka expressed gratitude for the support from Guru Murthy since she agreed to the role. She highlighted the need to show respect for women, comparing it to how we treat our mothers, sisters, and daughters. “Real-life stories have been thoughtfully included in this film,” she noted, sharing her hard work in training for five action sequences. With the dubbing in four languages finished, she encouraged everyone to support the film.

Director Gurumurthy added, “Please come to the theatres!”

Produced by SG Sateesh under SGS Creations, Ugravatara's ensemble cast includes senior actor Suman, Pavitra Lokesh, Cockroach Sudhi, Ajay, Pavan Acharya, Praanvi Gowda, Vardhan Thirthahalli, Roboganesh, Pooja Kottur, and Laksha Shetty in pivotal roles.