The major takeaway for me from 'Murphy' was to dabble in various roles

Ila Veermalla’s journey in Murphy goes beyond traditional acting; it’s an exploration of her versatility and passion for filmmaking. The film, which marks her eighth project, provided her with the opportunity to wear multiple hats under the direction of BSP Varma.

Reflecting on the unique circumstances that birthed the film, Ila recalls, “When we were just a handful of people on set, BSP Varma asked if I was interested in taking on other facets of filmmaking beyond acting. With little on my plate during the pandemic, I seized the chance,” says the actor ahead of its release this week.

Taking on the challenge, Ila stepped into the roles of assistant director and costume designer, all while shining in front of the camera. Her journey began as a child artist in Ball Pen, and she has since made her mark in commercials and television serials.

Ila’s filmography includes works such as Shubha Mangala and Gharshane, among others. Yet, Murphy holds a special place in her heart, as it is her first film in a leading role, sharing the screen with Prabhu Mundkur and Roshni Prakash.

Reflecting on her full-fledged involvement in the film, Ila states, “Balancing responsibilities in front of and behind the camera has deeply enriched my experience on the sets of Murphy. It all started so organically; being on set never felt overwhelming. Engaging with scenes allowed me to connect deeply with every aspect of the film. The major takeaway for me was the opportunity to dabble various roles.”

In Murphy, Ila portrays Jessy, a character whose dynamic with Roshni Prakash’s Janani is central to the narrative. “Roshni and I are like two sides of the same coin,” she describes. “We aren’t too different, yet we aren’t exactly the same. We’re all on the same page, navigating our own paths.”