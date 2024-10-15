The major takeaway for me from 'Murphy' was to dabble in various roles

Ila Veermalla’s journey in Murphy goes beyond traditional acting; it’s an exploration of her versatility and passion for filmmaking. The film, which marks her eighth project, provided her with the opportunity to wear multiple hats under the direction of BSP Varma.
Reflecting on the unique circumstances that birthed the film, Ila recalls, “When we were just a handful of people on set, BSP Varma asked if I was interested in taking on other facets of filmmaking beyond acting. With little on my plate during the pandemic, I seized the chance,” says the actor ahead of its release this week.
Taking on the challenge, Ila stepped into the roles of assistant director and costume designer, all while shining in front of the camera. Her journey began as a child artist in Ball Pen, and she has since made her mark in commercials and television serials.
Ila’s filmography includes works such as Shubha Mangala and Gharshane, among others. Yet, Murphy holds a special place in her heart, as it is her first film in a leading role, sharing the screen with Prabhu Mundkur and Roshni Prakash.
Reflecting on her full-fledged involvement in the film, Ila states, “Balancing responsibilities in front of and behind the camera has deeply enriched my experience on the sets of Murphy. It all started so organically; being on set never felt overwhelming. Engaging with scenes allowed me to connect deeply with every aspect of the film. The major takeaway for me was the opportunity to dabble various roles.”
In Murphy, Ila portrays Jessy, a character whose dynamic with Roshni Prakash’s Janani is central to the narrative. “Roshni and I are like two sides of the same coin,” she describes. “We aren’t too different, yet we aren’t exactly the same. We’re all on the same page, navigating our own paths.”
A highlight of Ila’s experience has been the song ‘Mogachi,’ which has attracted a lot of attention since its release. “The song was an unexpected delight for me. While filming, we were deeply involved in the choreography, but I didn’t foresee how catchy it would become once released,” she shares with enthusiasm.
When asked what initially drew her to Murphy, Ila reveals, “When Pradeep sir narrated the story to my mother and I, she instantly loved it. My curiosity was piqued because I have a passion for science fiction, and I wanted to see how that genre would unfold in the film.” In Murphy, she plays David’s girlfriend, an essential member of the boy’s gang.
Explaining the philosophical themes of Murphy, Ila notes, “The film explores a domino effect that occurs with or without our awareness. It’s a fascinating subject that Pradeep has artfully examined. Being one of the youngest on sets, I found it refreshing to witness the vibrancy of contemporary Kannada cinema. Experiencing a scene come to life in a real setting, especially within the worlds of romance and science fiction, was truly captivating,” she concludes.