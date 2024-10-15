This will be my last season as a host for Bigg Boss Kannada: Sudeep

Kannada audiences have long associated the reality show Big Boss Kannada with one name—Kichcha Sudeep. For over a decade, his magnetic presence has been the heartbeat of the show, making it a must-watch on Kannada television.

Eleven consecutive seasons have created a lasting legacy, but now the time has come for him to step away from the Bigg Boss stage. This announcement has left fans heartbroken, with many expressing, “We can’t imagine anyone else in that role.”

The excitement around Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 soared recently, thanks to record-breaking TRP ratings. But alongside this triumph came bittersweet news. While celebrating the show’s success, Sudeep also took the opportunity to announce his departure. In a heartfelt X post, he shared,

"Thank you all for the great response shown towards #BBK11. The TVR (number) speaks in volumes about the love you all have shown towards the show and me.

It's been a great 10+1 years of travel together, and it's time for me to move on with what I need to do. This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my colors and all those who have followed BB all these years. Let's make this season the best, and I, too, shall entertain you all to my best."

With this, Sudeep’s exit from Bigg Boss Kannada was made official.