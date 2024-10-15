'Yala Kunni' to hit theatres on October 25

The makers of Yala Kunni are paying tribute to the iconic villain Vajramuni, with actor Komal Kumar honouring this legendary personality by taking on a lead role in the NR Pradeep directorial. The film’s tagline, "Mera Naam Vajramuni," is sure to draw in audiences, especially fans of the celebrated actor.

The latest news is that Yala Kunni has announced its release date. The film set to hit theaters on October 25. The team aims to provide a unique experience, featuring Komal Kumar in a dual role. The film is produced by Soundarya Cine Combines and Narasimha Cinemas.

Set against a rustic village backdrop, Yala Kunni features music by Dharma Vish, editing by Deepu S Kumar, and cinematography by Halesh Bhadravathi. The dance sequences are choreographed by Murali Master, while Narasimha Master handles the action scenes.

The cast includes versatile and seasoned actors such as Dattanna, Sadhu Kokila, Mitra, and Suchendra Prasad, along with Shivaraj KR Pete, Tabla Nani, Raju Thalikote, Suman Nagarkar, Manasi Sudheer, Yatiraj Jaggesh, Jayasimha Musuri, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Mahantesh, and Baubau Jayaram, among others. In addition, Vajramuni’s grandson, Akarsh, makes his debut in the film, joined by actor Mayur Patel.