‘Doing films you believe in motivates you to strive for success’

Roshni Prakash doesn't want to be just another face in the crowded world of cinema. She says that she wants to be an actor who revels in the essence of character-driven storytelling. With a growing portfolio of seventeen films, the actor admits that each project presents its unique challenges.
Her new venture, Murphy, set to release on October 18, has Roshni reflecting on her love for her role as Janani and the film. “I was the last one to join the cast, and when I discussed the character and the story with director BSP Varma and actor Prabhu Mundkur, I felt the challenges were minimal, as they allowed me to truly fall in love with Janani,” she recalls.
The film set in the 90s depicts Janani as a strong, mature woman capable of making sacrifices for love a narrative thread that resonates deeply with Roshni. “I enjoyed pushing my acting boundaries with this role,” she says. “The small team created a unique shooting environment that felt intimate and collaborative. I could explore a wide range of emotions, which is often limited in larger productions.”
Janani is a character that Roshni feels intimately connected to. “If I ever met Janani in person, I’d hug her,” she expresses. Janani is a woman with grit and determination, always pursuing love regardless of the obstacles. “Through her, I’ve experienced what real love can feel like—the sacrifices, the emotions, and the memories that linger,” Roshni explains, adding, "She made me realise that true love is about cherishing the memories and the journey, regardless of where life takes you."
Roshni’s collaborative spirit shines through in her interactions with the director and actors. "I had countless questions. I wanted to be on the same page, and they welcomed my inquiries,” she shares, adding, “This openness enriched my performance and fostered a creative atmosphere where I felt pushed to enhance the scenes. I appreciate directors who allow room for creativity. It transforms the experience from just acting into something truly enjoyable.”
Despite Murphy being a modest production, Roshni feels a deep affection for the film. “Having seen many films that sometimes don’t meet our expectations as actors and as an audience I was pleasantly surprised when I watched Murphy. It exceeded everything I had imagined,” she admits. “Being part of something you believe in gives you the motivation to strive for success.”
Roshni stands out as an actor who continues to explore new horizons, often taking on roles that diverge from the typical heroine archetype. “For me, validation comes from the work itself. I want to challenge myself and take on stories that reflect and connect,” she shares. “I’m here because of my passion, and I actively seek roles that allow me to grow.”
Her dedication to her craft is evident in her desire to work across various languages and genres, including notable films in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. “I consider myself lucky to learn while doing what I love,” she notes. “I believe that if I keep pushing myself, the audience will eventually recognise my efforts.”
Talking in particular about Prabhu Mundkur, with whom she shares screenspace, Roshni speaks highly of his work ethic and clarity. “He approaches his roles with a level of dedication that’s inspiring. It was a pleasure to work alongside someone who understands the nuances of performance,” she reveals. “Prabhu is destined for great things in cinema,” she concludes.