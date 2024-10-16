‘Doing films you believe in motivates you to strive for success’

Roshni’s collaborative spirit shines through in her interactions with the director and actors. "I had countless questions. I wanted to be on the same page, and they welcomed my inquiries,” she shares, adding, “This openness enriched my performance and fostered a creative atmosphere where I felt pushed to enhance the scenes. I appreciate directors who allow room for creativity. It transforms the experience from just acting into something truly enjoyable.”

Despite Murphy being a modest production, Roshni feels a deep affection for the film. “Having seen many films that sometimes don’t meet our expectations as actors and as an audience I was pleasantly surprised when I watched Murphy. It exceeded everything I had imagined,” she admits. “Being part of something you believe in gives you the motivation to strive for success.”

Roshni stands out as an actor who continues to explore new horizons, often taking on roles that diverge from the typical heroine archetype. “For me, validation comes from the work itself. I want to challenge myself and take on stories that reflect and connect,” she shares. “I’m here because of my passion, and I actively seek roles that allow me to grow.”

Her dedication to her craft is evident in her desire to work across various languages and genres, including notable films in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. “I consider myself lucky to learn while doing what I love,” she notes. “I believe that if I keep pushing myself, the audience will eventually recognise my efforts.”

Talking in particular about Prabhu Mundkur, with whom she shares screenspace, Roshni speaks highly of his work ethic and clarity. “He approaches his roles with a level of dedication that’s inspiring. It was a pleasure to work alongside someone who understands the nuances of performance,” she reveals. “Prabhu is destined for great things in cinema,” she concludes.