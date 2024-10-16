Kannada cinema will always remember Kashinath’s impact: Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep officially launched the trailer for Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari, starring Abhhimanyu Kashinath, the son of the iconic actor and director Kashinath.

During the unveiling, Sudeep paid a heartfelt tribute to Kashinath’s invaluable contributions, stating, “Kannada cinema will always remember Kashinath’s impact. The support we extend to Abhimanyu is just a fraction of what his father has done for our film community.” He also appreciated Abhhimanyu’s performance and expressed optimism about the film’s potential to connect with audiences.

Director Kiren S Suryaa also took the stage, commending the entire production team’s dedication. He shared his excitement for a special song he contributed to the film and the collaborative spirit that has fueled the project. Sudeep reiterated his confidence in the film, noting that its trailer looks promising and conveying his best wishes to the team behind the film ahead of its release on October 25.

Abhhimanyu, talking about the film’s development, expressed gratitude for Suryaa’s vision and mentioned that the film remains true to its original narrative, offering a glimpse of its compelling characters.

Produced by Jattin Patel under the Sudarshan Arts and III Ventures banners, Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari features an ensemble cast, including Spoorthi Udimane, Vijayashree Kalaburgi, and Bala Rajwadi, among others.