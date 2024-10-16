Sridhar Shastri’s Tenant gets a release date

Director Sridhar Shastri joins those filmmakers who still have stories to tell about the lockdown during the pandemic. According to the makers, Sridhar’s new film Tenant is based on a real-life incident, capturing the raw emotions and experiences of individuals biding this unprecedented time. The film is set to hit theaters on November 22.

Produced under the banner of Master Chai’s Creations by Nagaraj T, the film’s teaser launch drew support from notable directors like Shashank and Pavan Wadeyar, alongside cinematographer Satya Hegde. The teaser itself offers a glimpse into the film’s world a crime scene that unveils a couple’s shattered dreams during the lockdown, reflecting the harsh realities many faced.

In a conversation with CE, Sridhar describes Tenant as a crime thriller set entirely within a single house during the lockdown, exploring the darker facets of the landlord-tenant relationship. “There are five characters, and all the action unfolds in this confined space,” he explains. The film was written by the director during the lockdown, has now completed shooting, and anticipation is building for its theatrical debut.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Dharma Keerthi Raj in a unique role, along with Ugram Manju, Tilak, Rakesh Maiya, and Sonu Gowda. With cinematography by Manohar Joshi, the film’s music and background score is by Girish Hothur.