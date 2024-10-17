‘One good ‘Friday’ will make a difference’

Prabhu Mundkur emerges as an actor and a multifaceted creative force behind the upcoming film Murphy. His journey has been anything but ordinary—one that he describes as both tiring and incredibly rewarding.

"From the time of inception, which started in a one-room setup, to the film's upload, I was right there," he reveals. "Being an actor, I have no formal film school training or background. This film became my university, and I was involved in every inch of Murphy’s making."

When asked about the numerous responsibilities he took on for Murphy, Prabhu shares his candid perspective. "I just came to be an actor, and I didn’t expect to take up so much," he admits. "Since 2017, from my first film Urvi to now, I have done 17 films.

At that time, I wasn’t choosy; the industry was tough, and opportunities were scarce. It became clear that if I wanted to contribute meaningfully, I needed to be involved in all aspects of filmmaking, not just as an actor, and Murphy is the first step."

He highlights the challenges of evolving in the film industry without a vast network. "My circle was small, and I had to push the limits. I realise that until we become recognised faces, it's difficult to break through," he explains.

"I knocked on every door some welcomed me, while others didn’t. Over these four years, Murphy became a learning curve. I can’t control box office results, but this experience will help me execute future projects better."