‘One good ‘Friday’ will make a difference’

Prabhu Mundkur emerges as an actor and a multifaceted creative force behind the upcoming film Murphy. His journey has been anything but ordinary—one that he describes as both tiring and incredibly rewarding.
"From the time of inception, which started in a one-room setup, to the film's upload, I was right there," he reveals. "Being an actor, I have no formal film school training or background. This film became my university, and I was involved in every inch of Murphy’s making."
When asked about the numerous responsibilities he took on for Murphy, Prabhu shares his candid perspective. "I just came to be an actor, and I didn’t expect to take up so much," he admits. "Since 2017, from my first film Urvi to now, I have done 17 films.
At that time, I wasn’t choosy; the industry was tough, and opportunities were scarce. It became clear that if I wanted to contribute meaningfully, I needed to be involved in all aspects of filmmaking, not just as an actor, and Murphy is the first step."
He highlights the challenges of evolving in the film industry without a vast network. "My circle was small, and I had to push the limits. I realise that until we become recognised faces, it's difficult to break through," he explains.
"I knocked on every door some welcomed me, while others didn’t. Over these four years, Murphy became a learning curve. I can’t control box office results, but this experience will help me execute future projects better."
When asked about the role of director BS Pradeep Varma, Prabhu emphasises the collaborative nature of filmmaking. "Cinema is a collaborative form of art; the team must come together. BSP Varma is the director and producer, while I serve as the executive producer and associate director. I’ve written the dialogues and lyrics, and through this process, we’ve both evolved."
At its core, Murphy is a celebration of love specifically, unconditional love. "Murphy represents that love, and that was our intention. In a world full of films with bloodshed, we aimed for a U certificate to create a clean, family-friendly film," Prabhu says, describing the film as a musical drama centered around a house in Goa, with the title reflecting a deeper connection to the story. "When we started thinking about this title, the surname sounded great, and since it’s a musical, everything connected with the film's name, Murphy."
When discussing the story of Murphy, Prabhu poses a thought-provoking question: "If you had the chance to listen to the voice of someone you loved who is no longer with you, what emotions would that evoke? People will experience this through Murphy it’s deep and connects with many people."
As he reflects on his journey and the experiences gained from Murphy, Prabhu contemplates his future in cinema. "I never aspired to be an actor; it wasn’t a childhood dream. I was a research scientist who had a master's degree in microbiology," he reveals.
"But as I grew, I found my calling in acting. I’m committed to this journey, seeking that 'one good Friday' that will make a difference." He adds, "After Murphy, I intend to be more selective about the projects I choose. Each story deserves careful consideration," he concludes.
Murphy is an ode to the unspoken sacrifices of our parents: BS Pradeep Varma
Director BS Pradeep Varma, who made his debut with Urvi, returns to direct his second film, Murphy, while also preparing to release another film, The Fallen. He eloquently captures the essence of Murphy with his poignant statement: "Murphy is a reminder to present and future generations about human values, and it is an ode to the unspoken sacrifices of our parents."
"At a time where the hustle of modern life often overshadows these essential principles, Murphy seeks to bring them back into focus. By encouraging audiences to reflect on these values, the film aims to foster a deeper understanding of what it means to truly care for one another. It reminds viewers that these values are not just words but the foundation of meaningful relationships," he says.
Pradeep also mentions the "unspoken sacrifices of our parents," highlighting that they are often done for their children without recognition or gratitude. "These sacrifices whether emotional, financial, or personal are frequently taken for granted, and Murphy endeavors to shine a light on them," he adds.
In addition to directing, Pradeep Varma is also involved in production alongside Ramco Somanna. The cast of Murphy includes Roshni Prakash, Illa Veermalla, Dattanna, Ashwini Rao Pallaki, and Mahantesh Hiremath, among others. It features music by Arjun Janya and Sylvester Pradeep, with cinematography by Adarsha R and editing by Mahesh Thogata.