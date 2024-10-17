The impact of crime stories can be limited when performed as a drama

Director Sundar S, who has been a stage artist since 2017, has transitioned into filmmaking with his crime thriller, Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide. Interestingly, he has brought together 32 theater artists from various groups, along with a few well-known actors for this project.

"The story revolves around an investigation into the drug mafia," Sundar explains. "Many people are still getting lost to drugs, and parents often find themselves in embarrassing situations because of it. This provoked me to explore this subject. While it's a fictional story, it reflects certain aspects of society."

When asked if crime stories on screen can create change in society, he responds, "To an extent, yes." As a theater artist, he notes that the impact of such crime stories can be limited when performed as a drama for small audiences. "Cinema is a larger medium with a varied audience. Directing a film is a unique experience," he adds.

Producer Chinthan Kambana, also a theater artist, collaborated with Sundar on the film, which is produced under Karadaayaama Studios and features an ensemble cast, including Mahin Kuber, Mutturaj T, Raj Gagan, Pradeep Kumar BP, Chinthan Kambana, and Darshan, among others.

Chinthan, who hails from Hiriyur and now resides in Bengaluru, initially aspired to be an actor in cinema, but circumstances led him to take on the responsibility of a producer.

"I never thought I would produce a film, but during discussions about the story, we found that potential producers hesitated to pick it up. When the opportunity arose, I took it. My father, a retired veterinary officer, believed in me and invested his retirement savings in this project.

I hope to live up to his expectations, but ultimately it depends on the audience to come to the theaters and support the film," he says, expressing his desire to work in all aspects of filmmaking, including acting opportunities that may arise.

Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide features cinematography by Mohan MS and Jagadeesh RJ, music by Shiom, editing by Nani Krishna, and VFX by Lakshmipathy MK.