Suni introduces Keerthi Krishna and Divita Rai in Veeraaj starrer Devaru Ruju Madidanu

Director Suni, known for his unique storytelling and character-driven films and for introducing fresh talents, is all set to launch a new face in his upcoming project Devaru Ruju Madidanu. Veeraaj, a distant relative of the Rajkumar family, will finally see his dream of becoming an actor come true with this film.

The team has made an official announcement, and the film’s shooting will commence with a mahurath on October 20. The film will have music by brothers Jared Sandy and Judah Sandy as well as cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

In addition to Veeraaj’s debut, Suni is also introducing two fresh female leads, Keerthi Krishna and Divita Rai, making the film an exciting launchpad for new talent in the industry. The two actors share their excitement with CE, and they are looking forward to beginning their journey in Kannada cinema.

‘It was my dream to follow in my family’s footsteps’

While Keerthi Krishna may be stepping onto the silver screen for the first time, acting runs in her blood. She hails from a well-known family of performers, including her actor cousins Sharan and Shruti, and her grandparents, who were respected stage actors. Keerthi, the daughter of Usha Krishna, is the first from her family’s third generation to venture into films, and she’s enthusiastic about her debut in Devaru Ruju Madidanu.