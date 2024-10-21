‘I needed to challenge myself to match Abhimanyu Kashinath’s skill’

Spoorthi Udimane grew up without a hint of cinema. She never visited theatres as a child and watched her first film only when during her college days. Yet, she always felt a deep intuition for acting.

“My father never took me to the theatre, which sparked my curiosity, and I started going to theatres only when I entered college. I started watching more films on TV and enjoyed film events, often staying up late to catch the shows,” she recalls.

As a child, Spoorthi engaged in activities that mirrored the film world. “I would practice talking in front of the mirror, living out a ‘filmy’ life. I even emoted feelings and shed tears, but I never had a dream of acting. It felt like destiny was leading me here. I always sensed that something was happening for a reason,” adds Spoorthi, who is preparing for her debut in Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari. The film is a thriller directed by Kiren S Suryaa. Featuring Abhimanyu Kashinath, it is slated to release this week.

In her debut role, Spoorthi plays Akshara, a strong female character. “This film gave me the chance to portray a powerful woman. The glimpse revealed by the makers shows there is substance in the character,” she explains. Spoorthi recalls her audition experience: “The director was searching for the right kind of heroine. He had a long checklist and told me he saw sharpness in my eyes and liked my natural look in photos.”

Spoorthi faced a personal challenge during her audition preparation, having lost her father a year ago. “I managed to convey deep emotion even without a script, as memories of my father added depth to my performance, and this heartfelt connection ultimately earned me the director’s approval,” she says.