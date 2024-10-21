‘I needed to challenge myself to match Abhimanyu Kashinath’s skill’

Spoorthi Udimane grew up without a hint of cinema. She never visited theatres as a child and watched her first film only when during her college days. Yet, she always felt a deep intuition for acting.
“My father never took me to the theatre, which sparked my curiosity, and I started going to theatres only when I entered college. I started watching more films on TV and enjoyed film events, often staying up late to catch the shows,” she recalls.
As a child, Spoorthi engaged in activities that mirrored the film world. “I would practice talking in front of the mirror, living out a ‘filmy’ life. I even emoted feelings and shed tears, but I never had a dream of acting. It felt like destiny was leading me here. I always sensed that something was happening for a reason,” adds Spoorthi, who is preparing for her debut in Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari. The film is a thriller directed by Kiren S Suryaa. Featuring Abhimanyu Kashinath, it is slated to release this week.
In her debut role, Spoorthi plays Akshara, a strong female character. “This film gave me the chance to portray a powerful woman. The glimpse revealed by the makers shows there is substance in the character,” she explains. Spoorthi recalls her audition experience: “The director was searching for the right kind of heroine. He had a long checklist and told me he saw sharpness in my eyes and liked my natural look in photos.”
Spoorthi faced a personal challenge during her audition preparation, having lost her father a year ago. “I managed to convey deep emotion even without a script, as memories of my father added depth to my performance, and this heartfelt connection ultimately earned me the director’s approval,” she says.
Spoorthi was thrilled to receive applause from both the director and the cast, including actor Abhimanyu, who gave her first-hand compliments for her performance. “That’s something I can never forget,” she adds.
Talking about the film and the director, Spoorthi appreciates Kiren Suryaa’s vision. “He is one of those directors with a unique perspective. Just the dialogues shared in the glimpses have created a strong impact. The film explores pure love and purpose, intertwined with thrilling elements,” she reveals.
Spoorthi says that working alongside Abhimanyu, son of legendary actor Kashinath, has been a great experience for her. “Kashinath’s work speaks volumes. Having gotten the chance to work with his son is a wonderful opportunity. When I first met Abhimanyu, I found him humble. But once I saw his performance, I realised I needed to challenge myself to match his skill,” she says.
For Spoorthi, entering the film industry is just the beginning. “Although I don’t have a film background, I want to achieve success in cinema. I respect this industry and am eager for opportunities. Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari will be my first step into this big screen world,” she concludes.