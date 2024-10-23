My admiration for Upendra kept me standing outside his house for hours: Director Kiren S Suryaa

Kiren finds inspiration from real-life incidents, just like many directors. He shares a story from his neighbourhood: “I witnessed a drunk man enter a house where a single woman lived with her child. The woman was new to the area, and rumors spread like wildfire. She was middle-aged and already facing challenges. Even though she explained that the man was drunk, the other women didn’t listen. Eventually, she left everything behind and took her child with her,” Kiren says.

He goes on to add, “Later, we learned that the man entered her home despite her objections, but she was still judged harshly. This incident, along with a similar situation I saw on a YouTube channel, stuck with me, and I wanted to capture it in my film.”

The story follows a youth, who shuns the outside world. When he comes across a woman, her presence changes his perspective on life, steering him away from thoughts of suicide. The film explores human psychology, behaviour, and perception, forming the core of a thrilling plot.

When it came to casting, Kiren was looking for a non-heroic personality for the lead role. “I admired Kashinath’s work, and while scrolling through social media to wish the legendary actor a happy birthday, I saw a photo of him with his son, Abhimanyu. In that moment, I knew I had found my hero, and there was no looking back.”

The director adds, “For the role of the newcomer, Spoorthi Udimane, I auditioned around 20 candidates. One photo of her stood out, and after watching her audition video, I was convinced to bring her on board. Fortunately, I found the right actors who have truly elevated the film, says Kiren, who made special mention about the music director Pranav Rao, along with hero Abhimanyu, the composer, who brings the film to life with a powerful background score.”

Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari, produced by Nandish MC Gowda and Jatin Patel, features a cast, including Ramesh Nayak, Spandana, Ayank, Ashwini Rao, Raja Balwadi, Shobhan, and Rini Bopanna. The film has cinematography by Gowtham Manu and editing by Ganesh Nirchal.