Priya, the star of 'Bheema', once again dons khaki for 'Custody'

Priya, who came into the spotlight for her portrayal of Girija in the hit film Bheema, directed by Vijay Kumar, is stepping back into the role of a tough police officer in the upcoming film Custody. Produced by Nagesh Kumar US and directed by JJ Srinivasa, Custody is a take on cybercrime.
The film’s shooting is currently underway, and the production team has shared insights about the project. “I have produced four films, including Gajanana and Gang, and Custody is my fifth,” said Nagesh Kumar. “When my friend JJ Srinivasa shared the story, I immediately thought of Priya for the lead role, and I’m thrilled to have her on board.”
Srinivasa described Custody as a film that revolves around the pervasive use of mobile phones in today’s society, affecting everyone from children to the elderly. “While many stories about cybercrime have been told, this one has a unique narrative to offer,” he explained. The storyline was finalised a year ago, and the director felt Priya was the perfect fit for the tough police officer character—a sentiment echoed by the actor after she read the script.
“I thank everyone for the love shown for my Girija character in Bheema,” Priya expressed. “In Custody, I play a similar role as Durgaparameshwari, a strict police officer. The story carries an important message, and I accepted the project primarily because of its narrative and the support I’ve received from Nagesh Kumar throughout my career.”
The film also features actors like Sudhi and others and is nearing completion of its shooting.