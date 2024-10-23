Priya, the star of 'Bheema', once again dons khaki for 'Custody'

Srinivasa described Custody as a film that revolves around the pervasive use of mobile phones in today’s society, affecting everyone from children to the elderly. “While many stories about cybercrime have been told, this one has a unique narrative to offer,” he explained. The storyline was finalised a year ago, and the director felt Priya was the perfect fit for the tough police officer character—a sentiment echoed by the actor after she read the script.

“I thank everyone for the love shown for my Girija character in Bheema,” Priya expressed. “In Custody, I play a similar role as Durgaparameshwari, a strict police officer. The story carries an important message, and I accepted the project primarily because of its narrative and the support I’ve received from Nagesh Kumar throughout my career.”

The film also features actors like Sudhi and others and is nearing completion of its shooting.