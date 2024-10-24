Fascinating to realise how forward-thinking my father was: Abhimanyu Kashinath

Legacies often shape destinies, and for Abhimanyu, the son of the legendary Kashinath—a multifaceted writer, director, and actor—it was curious to know how much this holds in his life and career. While he greatly respects his father’s achievements, he says, “I just saw him as my Appa, my father.” Kashinath, known for his groundbreaking films, never imposed his legacy on his children. “He encouraged my passion for cricket and aspiration to pursue it. He always said, ‘Make your own identity,’” Abhimanyu recalls. “This spirit of freedom allowed me to forge my own path, distinct from the shadow of my father’s fame.”

When asked whether he ever discussed films with his father, Abhimanyu candidly responds, “No. When he was at his peak, I never talked about his work. In fact, my friends would tease me about whether I had seen my father’s films. It wasn’t until college that I watched Anubhava and Anantana Avantara because they were rated A and not available on TV, and we had no internet facilities like today. Watching Anantana Avantara with my friends was unforgettable. I remember laughing about it for a week. It was fascinating to realise how forward-thinking my father was,” he adds, noting that the film even garnered attention in Parliament.

As the conversation shifts to his upcoming film, Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari, which releases this week, Abhimanyu reflects on his journey in the industry. This film marks his third, following Baji (2009) and 12AM (2012). Addressing the long gap in his career, he admits, “I was aware of the hiatus. After cricket didn’t pan out, I took acting seriously and hope to make up for lost time.”