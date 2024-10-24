No one compared me to Vajramuni: Komal Kumar

With over two decades of experience and 56 films to his credit as a comedian, Komal Kumar is no stranger to the spotlight. His journey as a hero began in 2008 with the film Mr. Garagasa, and since then, he has starred in the lead roles in around 45 films.
Known for his performance in Govindaya Namaha, a trademark film, Komal has consistently aimed to sidestep typecasting. “Every film of mine is done with an intention to entertain,” he asserts, adding, “Except for Kempegowda 2, every film has been a comedy entertainer.”
As he gears up for his next film, Yalakunni, set for an October 25 release, he begins by reflecting on the film’s title and highlights the catchy phrase ‘Mera Naam Vajramuni’. He notes, “It connects well and adds an Indian touch to our Kannada film, similar to how Ambareesh’s line ‘Kuthe Kanwarlal Bholo’ became iconic.”
This film is special for a couple of reasons, as Komal, for the first time, takes on a double role, stepping into the shoes of the yesteryear villain Vajramuni. “Vajramuni is an iconic villain from those times. However, the challenge was not just to mimic him but to add a twist of humour to a role that I rarely saw.”
Authenticity is at the core of Komal’s performance. “For me, it’s not just about wearing the look of actor Vajramuni. The performance needed to be so accurate and authentic that it feels like Vajramuni back on screen,” he specifies. His goal is to reintroduce Vajramuni to a new generation while sparking nostalgia in older audiences. “I want today’s kids to connect with his legacy,” he adds.
Initially hesitant to take on Vajramuni’s character, Komal expressed his doubts: “A few people have said I resemble Rajinikanth, but no one compared me to Vajramuni. When the director approached me, I was uncertain. Even the sketches of me as Vajramuni made by the director didn’t satisfy me initially.” However, after much thought and process, he embraced the challenge, crediting director Pradeep NR: “The director is the captain of the ship. His vision, combined with an expert makeup artist, made it all possible.”
Interestingly, Komal once produced his brother Jaggesh’s film Bhairava, which featured Vajramuni. Now, he and his wife Anasooya are producing Yalakunni, featuring Vajramuni’s grandson, Akarsh, in a prominent role. “It was not a coincidence,” he notes. “When we planned to bring Vajramuni’s character to life through me, we had no clue Akarsh was interested in acting. When we learnt about it, we brought him on board. His role beautifully captures the bond between father and son.”
Another interesting aspect of Yalakunni is the legacy of Musuri Krishnamurthy, brought to life by his son Jayasimha Musuri, who plays a pivotal role. “Like I play Vajramuni, he replicates his father’s role, Musuri. His presence helped me enhance my portrayal,” Komal reveals.
It took Komal over a hundred films to play a double role. “Typically, we see actors portraying brothers or father-son duos, but this character felt tailor-made for me. I was once inspired by Kamal Haasan’s multiple roles in a single film, and I too wanted to push boundaries, but nothing materialised. When Pradeep NR came with this unique subject, I knew it was the right opportunity.”
The film comes with an ensemble cast including actors like Dattanna, Sadhu Kokila, Suchendra Prasad, Jaggesh’s son Yathiraj, Shivraj KR Pate, Tabla Nani, and Raju ThaliKote among many others. “Suman Nagarkar, known for Beladingala Bale, plays a visually challenged character named Maatangi, and she travelled from the US to bring authenticity to her role. Manasi Sudhir also adds regional flavor with her performance as a woman who assists in childbirth, incorporating authentic Mandya slang,” he says.
Set in a rustic village, Yalakunni is produced by Soundarya Cine Combines and Narasimha Cinemas. It has music by Dharma Vish, editing by Deepu S Kumar, and cinematography by Halesh Bhadravathi.
Looking ahead, Komal expresses a desire to revive nostalgic characters. “I’m reading a lot and envisioning numerous characters I want to bring back to life, including some beloved cartoon characters,” he concludes.