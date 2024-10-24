No one compared me to Vajramuni: Komal Kumar

With over two decades of experience and 56 films to his credit as a comedian, Komal Kumar is no stranger to the spotlight. His journey as a hero began in 2008 with the film Mr. Garagasa, and since then, he has starred in the lead roles in around 45 films.

Known for his performance in Govindaya Namaha, a trademark film, Komal has consistently aimed to sidestep typecasting. “Every film of mine is done with an intention to entertain,” he asserts, adding, “Except for Kempegowda 2, every film has been a comedy entertainer.”

As he gears up for his next film, Yalakunni, set for an October 25 release, he begins by reflecting on the film’s title and highlights the catchy phrase ‘Mera Naam Vajramuni’. He notes, “It connects well and adds an Indian touch to our Kannada film, similar to how Ambareesh’s line ‘Kuthe Kanwarlal Bholo’ became iconic.”

This film is special for a couple of reasons, as Komal, for the first time, takes on a double role, stepping into the shoes of the yesteryear villain Vajramuni. “Vajramuni is an iconic villain from those times. However, the challenge was not just to mimic him but to add a twist of humour to a role that I rarely saw.”

Authenticity is at the core of Komal’s performance. “For me, it’s not just about wearing the look of actor Vajramuni. The performance needed to be so accurate and authentic that it feels like Vajramuni back on screen,” he specifies. His goal is to reintroduce Vajramuni to a new generation while sparking nostalgia in older audiences. “I want today’s kids to connect with his legacy,” he adds.