'Every hero’s film deserves to thrive': Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar expressed admiration for the Devaraj family, highlighting their embodiment of love, trust, and legacy, as he unveiled the teaser for the upcoming Kannada film S/O Muthanna, featuring Pranam Devaraj, Kushee Ravi, and Rangayana Raghu in lead roles. At the event, Shivarajkumar also performed to a song from the film and shared heartfelt wishes for the entire crew.

“The father-son bond has been portrayed beautifully,” he noted. “I look forward to seeing this film succeed, and our language must endure, and every hero’s film deserves to thrive,” he added. Directed by Srikanth Hunsur, S/O Muthanna explores the emotional depth of the relationship between a father and son. Pranam Devaraj reflected on this connection, stating, “The real and reel sons of Muthanna have come together to create this teaser. As a fan of Shivanna, it’s an honour to follow in his footsteps.”

Rangayana Raghu praised the film and noted Shivarajkumar’s presence as a dream come true, hoping that young actors like Pranam uphold their family legacy. The teaser highlights the emotional connection between father and son, featuring performances from Pranam and Rangayana Raghu.

Produced by Purathana Films and SRK Films, S/O Muthanna has music by Sachin Basrur. It has a cast that includes Suchendra Prasad, Srinivas Prabhu, Sudha Belawadi, Girish Shivanna, Tabala Nani, and Arun Chakraborty.