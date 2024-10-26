'Kerebete' and 'Venkya' to be screened at 55th IFFI 2024

Two Kannada films, Kerebete and Venkya, have earned spots at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in the Indian Panorama Feature Film category. The festival will take place in Panaji, Goa, from November 20 to 28, showcasing a remarkable lineup of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, with these two films selected from a competitive pool of 384 entries.

Opening the Indian Panorama category will be the Hindi film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, followed closely by Kerebete as the second feature. Directed by Rajguru, Kerebete premiered on March 15 and marks his directorial debut.

The film stars Gowrishankar, who also produced the project, and features a talented cast including Gopal Deshpande, Sampath Kumar, Harini, and Bindu Gowda. Kerebete explores the culture of upland fish hunting through its village-centric plot.

Venkya, directed by Sagar Puranik, will join Kerebete in representing Kannada cinema at this prestigious festival.