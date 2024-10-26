'Navagraha' to rerelease in over 100 theatres

The Darshan starrer Navagraha, considered one of the cult films of Kannada cinema, is set to return to theatres on November 7, 2024, after 16 years of its original release. Directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa and produced under Thoogudeepa Productions, this film hits theatres again in response to popular demand from fans of Challenging Star Darshan.

Dinakar and Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, announced the re-release, and the date was confirmed on Thursday. Some actors from the original cast came together to announce the release date, celebrating the film’s lasting appeal among Kannada cinema enthusiasts.

Dinakar shared his excitement on social media, saying, “My second directorial venture, Navagraha, was a heartfelt attempt to showcase the children of renowned Kannada actors who typically played villainous roles. Released 16 years ago, the film continues to receive appreciation, thanks to your love and support.”

The film features an ensemble cast, with many actors whose fathers mostly played villains, including Srujan Lokesh, Tharun Sudhir, Vinod Prabhakar, Nagendra Urs, and Sharmiela Mandre, among others. In a chat with CE, Dinakar expressed his enthusiasm about the re-release, stating, “We will screen Navagraha in over 100 theatres, equipped with 5.1 sound and a digital conversion, distributed by Jagadeesha Films.”

Darshan, who is currently under trial in the Renukaswamy murder case, the last few months of 2024 have several of his past hits lined up for re-release. This trend began with Shastri and Roberrt, followed by the successful return of Kariya. Additionally, Namma Preetiya Ramu is set to hit theatres on November 1, coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava, while films like Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna and Airavata, among others, are also making a comeback. With Darshan recently seen in Kaatera, released in December 2023, it looks like 2024 will be a year filled with his film re-releases.