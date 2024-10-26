Sapthami Gowda to collaborate with Dhananjaya once again for 'Halagali'

Actor Sapthami Gowda, known for her role as Leela in Kantara, began her career in Suri's Popcorn Monkey Tiger, where she starred alongside Dhananjaya. She is now reuniting with him for the historical film Halagali. After making her Bollywood debut in The Vaccine, she was recently seen alongside Yuvarajkumar in his debut film Yuva. Currently, Sapthami is also shooting for her first Telugu film with Nithin and will join the Halagali team on November 11.

Directed by Sukesh DK and produced by Kalyan Chakravarthy, Halagali is set to be a major pan-Indian film, releasing in multiple languages. The movie aims to highlight an important yet untold chapter of Karnataka's history, focusing on the Beda community's uprising against British colonial forces in 1857, known as one of the earliest guerrilla uprisings.

Prakash Raj will also be seen in a key role as Huliyappa Nayaka, a respected 90-year-old village head.

With a substantial budget, Halagali will feature detailed sets and a gripping storyline. Dhananjaya will portray a warrior, shedding light on the unrecorded struggles of Kannada heroes. The film seeks to pay tribute to the brave warriors of Karnataka who fought against British rule. Additionally, it boasts a talented technical team, including acclaimed stunt director Vikram Mor and music composed by Vasuki Vaibhav.